4-year-old boy becomes McAllen fire chief through Make-A-Wish foundation

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO-TV) – The McAllen fire department, along with other local fire and law enforcement agencies, came together to grant four-year-old Justin Perez’s wish to become one of his favorite superheroes, a firefighter.





Fire Chief Jim Schultz said it was heartwarming to know that Perez looks up to front line workers.

“When we got this call and were made aware of his situation and his request, we were willing to do everything we could for this young man,” he said.

McAllen Fire Chief Jim Schultz

Schultz said when it comes to giving back to the community it is important to go above and beyond.

Throughout the day, Perez was not only able to wear a firefighter suit but also experience what it was like to do day-to-day firefighter duties.

Justin Perez getting ready for a firefighter mission

Laura Moreno who is Justin’s mom says she knew the community was planning something big for her son but was amazed to see that it was bigger than what she expected.

“He doesn’t even miss me,” she said.

Moreno says her son’s life journey has not been easy but says she is thankful for God and everyone who helped grant her son’s wish.

“Not everything is going to be easy, you know but it’s just a battle that our kids are worth fighting for,” she said.



Laura Moreno

According to the Make A Wish Foundation, children need to look forward to during difficult times and Perez was a perfect example of that.