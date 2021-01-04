4 men sentenced for illegally harboring immigrants

MCALLEN, Texas — The United States Attorney Office Southern District of Texas (USAO-SDTX) said four Starr County residents have been sentenced for their convictions involving the harboring of 104 undocumented immigrants

Juan Carlos Barrera, 28, Odilon Oyervides Jr., 22, Isaac Villarreal, 25, and Gustavo Alberto Alaniz Jr., 25, all of Roma, pleaded guilty in late 2019, said the USAO-SDTX in a news release.

Authorities said on Aug. 8, 2019, a man alerted authorities in rural Starr County. He identified himself as an illegal alien who escaped from a nearby ranch because property caretakers were mistreating him. He said others were being held against their will and requested assistance. Law enforcement responded to the location and were eventually able to locate the undocumented immigrants.

“If it were not for the efforts of the federal, state and local law enforcement agencies who worked on this case these dangerous criminals would have continued harming unsuspecting illegal aliens,” said Rio Grande Valley Sector Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings. “Criminal organizations exploit migrants throughout their journey and the abuse does not stop when they arrive in the U.S.”

All four men have been and will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future, said the news release.