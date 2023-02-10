CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Public Health reported four COVID-19-related deaths between Feb. 6 and 10.

Of the reported deaths, two were fully vaccinated. Among the deceased are two men from Harlingen, a San Benito woman and a man from South Padre Island.

This raises the Cameron County death toll to 2,340 since the start of the pandemic.

Additionally, the county reported 366 new reports of COVID-19 including 89 confirmed cases from PCR testing and 277 probable reports based on antigen testing.