HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Health and Human Services reported four COVID-19-related deaths between Tuesday and Thursday.

According to a report sent from the county, one of the four individuals was not vaccinated. Among the dead are an Edinburg man in his 50s, a McAllen woman in her 70s, a McAllen man in his 70s and a woman in her 70s from Pharr.

Between Nov. 1 and 3, Hidalgo County reported 67 new cases of COVID-19. Of the 67, 27 were confirmed and 40 were probable. This raises the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 235,533.

As of Thursday, there were 23 adults in Hidalgo County hospitals. Of the 23, nine are in intensive care units.