There are differences between the BA.1 and BA.2 subvariants of omicron, but symptoms don’t seem to vary. (Photo: Getty Images)

Hidalgo County health officials reported four new deaths related to COVID-19.

The newest data released indicates there were also 836 new cases of the virus in the Upper Valley while Cameron County reported 293 new cases.

Three of the people who died of the virus in Hidalgo County were not vaccinated, according to a news release.

The county says 104 patients are hospitalized with the virus, including 20 adults and four children in intensive care units.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,949 people have died from the virus in Hidalgo County, while in Cameron County the death toll is 2,273.

Half of the cases in the Lower Valley were reported in Brownsville, where there were 155 new cases, including 21 cases of children up to the age of nine. There were no deaths reported in Cameron County on Thursday.