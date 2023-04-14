WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Boys and Girls Club of America – Rio Grande Valley received over $4 million in funds, U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez announced.

The $4,453,842 funding will be distributed across Boys and Girls Club locations in eastern Hidalgo County and all of Cameron County, from Pharr to Los Fresnos.

“The 1.7 million is for the expansion of the boys club in the Weslaco area which services the Mid Valley,” Gonzalez said. “The 1.75 million is to bring new equipment… that kids need to have the resources they need to be able to learn and be and have a safe environment.”

The funding is part of the over $23.7 million community projects Gonzalez secured in the recent 2023 Fiscal Year.

“We definitely want to invest in our future, which is our children, and assure that Boys and Girls Club have all the resources they need to have cutting-edge facilities right here in South Texas,” Gonzalez said.

Weslaco Mayor David Suarez said plans to expand the clubs across the Valley are expected sometime this year.

“We’re probably going to be in the development phase right now. Within the next two to six months, we’ll be able to have some plans, have the board decide,” Suarez said. “Then how the city is going to help out and then make it go to fruition.”