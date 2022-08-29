EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Veterans Commission’s Fund for Veterans’ Assistance will present $3 million in grants to 16 organizations in the Rio Grande Valley and beyond to provide direct aid to veterans.

The event will take place 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Hidalgo County Commissioners Courtroom, located at 100 N. Closner.

Funds will be used to help over 3,000 veterans, their spouses and dependents in the area. Of the 16 organizations, six are in the Rio Grande Valley.

The six organizations and how much they will receive are as follows:

–Cameron County is accepting a check for $200,000 to provide veterans and surviving spouses in Cameron County with Financial Assistance Services. The grant is called the Veterans County Service Office grant.

–South Texas Afghanistan Iraq Veterans Association is accepting a check for $50,000 at the event for mental health support. The Veterans Mental Health Grant will provide Cameron, Hidalgo, Starr and Willacy County veterans, their dependents and surviving spouses with peer support services.

–Tropical Texas Behavioral Health is accepting a check for $300,000, known as the General Assistance Grant. Its aim is to provide veterans, their dependents and surviving spouses in Cameron, Hidalgo and Willacy Counties with financial assistance services.

–The Veterans County Service Office grant is also being accepted by the Willacy County Veterans Office. The office will accept a check for $300,000 to provide veterans and their surviving spouses in Willacy County with financial assistance services.

–Veterans in Hidalgo County will also be offered help with financial services through the Hidalgo County Veterans Office. The office will accept a check for $300,000.

–The Hidalgo County Community Service Agency is also accepting a check for $300,000. The General Assistance Grant will provide veterans in Hidalgo County with financial assistance services.

The funds were approved in May by the Texas Veterans Commission as part of an overall grant program providing 139 grants, totaling over $31.47 million. Over 120 organizations across Texas are estimated to be helped to serve more than 22,000 veterans