$3M at risk for Mission CISD in electronic device reimbursements

MISSION, Texas (KVEO) — The Mission Consolidated Independent School District (CISD) is at risk of losing millions of dollars worth of electronic devices over an approaching Cares Act deadline.

The district has worked on getting electronic devices for their students since the beginning of the pandemic, but now $3 million of reimbursement money could be on the line for the district.

“We were trying to purchase devices so that we would be ready not only during the spring time for remote virtual instruction but also for the fall,” said Dr. Carol G. Perez, Superintendent for Mission CISD.

Virtual learning has brought on some challenges for school districts in getting students equipped with electronic devices. While the Texas Education Agency (TEA) announced reimbursements for districts through the Cares Act funding, Mission CISD could be left in the dark.

“A deadline was provided that we needed to turn in invoices by December 10 and we needed to receive all those devices by December 30,” said Perez.

Perez said an issue they are having to deal with is the backlog in electronic devices, which could lead them to miss the deadline.

“We spoke to the CEO of many manufacturing companies and vendors and so forth and we couldn’t find devices,” said Perez.

While Mission CISD is set to receive more of their devices before the end of the month, there are some that will not make deadline. Perez said the district could be left paying those bills themselves.

“$3 million impact, $3 million impact and like I said that funding, we developed our budget that funding had already been earmarked for other instructional needs,” she said.

Perez said the TEA may be reimbursing up to 90% of what they have spent, she hopes the devices will arrive on time to prevent a financial impact on the district.