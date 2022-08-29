CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Health reported over 300 new cases of COVID-19.

The county reported the new cases between Saturday Aug. 27 and Monday, Aug. 29.

Of the 356 cases, 184 were confirmed reports based on PCR testing.

Cameron County also reported that 170 reports were based on antigen testing and two cases based on at-home testing.

The county also reported two additional COVID-19 related deaths. One of the individuals was fully vaccinated.

This raises the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Cameron County to 2,290.