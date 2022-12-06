HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Health and Human Services reported 342 new cases of COVID-19 between Dec. 2 and 5.

Of the 342 are 159 confirmed cases and 183 probable reports. This raised the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic in Hidalgo County to 254,596.

The leading age group in Hidalgo County with the most cases of COVID-19 is children between the age of newborn to 19. These children account for 102 cases between Dec. 2 and 5.

The county did not report any COVID-19-related deaths between Friday and Monday.

As of Monday, there were 34 people hospitalized in Hidalgo County hospitals due to COVID-19 and nine in the intensive care unit.