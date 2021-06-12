3,400 Mission residents without power

MISSION, Texas (KVEO) — The American Electric Power of Texas has responded to multiple power outages in Mission on Saturday.

AEP Texas announced on a social media post a total of 3,400 residents left without power at 10:31 a.m.

Crews have been sent out to restore power.

Original restoration time was projected to be around 12:30 p.m. for most customers and 2 p.m. for those in the Citrus City area.

However, AEP crews have since been able to lower the number of power outages to 800 in the Mission area.