BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Through a press release, the office of Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. has notified that several county employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

As of July 1, 2022, 31 county employees have tested positive for COVID-19. The county ensures that the Public Health Department is working closely with elected officials and department heads to keep their employees and the public safe.

The following is a list of the number of employees that tested positive in the departments:

3 – 107th District Court (2 from the previous week)

4 – Adult Probation

2 – Auditor’s Office

1 – International Bridge System

1 – Sheriff’s Office

1 – Constable Precinct 4 Office

1 – Constable Precinct 5 Office

1 – County Judge’s Office

2 – Department of Transportation and Engineering

1 – Extension Office

1 – Justice of the Peace 2-1

3 – Juvenile Probation

2 – Parks and Recreation

1 – Pre-Trial Services

2 – Purchasing

4 – Tax Assessor-Collector’s Office

1 – Vehicle Maintenance

The county asks that constituents conduct business online through the County’s website, cameroncountytx.gov.

Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. issues the following statement:

“This week, we are reporting nearly double the covid positive employee case count as compared to last week. The Community Level index in our County has been categorized by the CDC as “high” and recommends the following safeguards to be followed: wear a mask when indoors in public and on public transportation, stay up to date with all COVID-19 vaccines, test at the onset of symptoms, and if you are at high risk for severe illness, consider taking additional precautions by consulting with your doctor. Ahead of this 4th of July weekend, I ask everyone to take the necessary precautions when in public and avoid poorly ventilated spaces and crowds, continue with best hygiene practices, monitor your health, and seek assistance when needed. The ongoing Omicron Variant, the low percentage of booster vaccines, and the relaxing of precautions can all be associated with the high-risk alert for Cameron County. Please contact our Public Health Helpline at (956) 247-3650 should you need a vaccine or for related assistance and information. Please take care of yourselves and each other.”

The Cameron County daily COVID-19 report for July 1, 2022, shows that there are 149 confirmed positive cases in the county based on PCR testing.

The majority of the cases are concentrated in Brownsville, with a total of 83 cases; followed by Harlingen, with a total of 21 cases.

The County was notified of the death of one fully-vaccinated Harlingen resident in their 60s, bringing the total of COVID-related deaths in the county to 2,254.