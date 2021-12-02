30 migrants arrested after multiple vehicle pursuits

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) —Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents and local law enforcement partners discovered multiple human smuggling attempts Wednesday, 30 migrants were arrested.

Courtesy: United States Customs and Border Protection

On Wednesday, at approximately 7 p.m. RGV agents and Hidalgo County Sheriffs Office deputies attempted to perform a traffic stop on a truck that failed to yield in San Manuel. The truck attempted to evade, changing its course, and began to travel on the southbound lane.

Driving off the road, the truck drove through a fence on the west side of U.S. Highway 281.

At approximately 3/4 of a mile into the property, the vehicle came to a stop. Multiple individuals were seen exiting the truck and running into the brush.

Agents arrested 13 migrants. However, the driver was not located.

That same day, Rio Grande City Border Patrol agents in La Grulla observed multiple individuals enter a Dodge Ram at the intersection of Mission Street and PVT Lazaro Solis Street. As agents approached the vehicle, the Dodge Ram fled the scene.

The vehicle continued to drive down the dirt road but lost control in the mud, hitting a tree.

Three individuals were arrested with the assistance of La Grulla Police Department officers and Starr County Sheriff’s Office deputies. The driver and migrants refused medical attention.

Later that evening, RGV agents and HCSO deputies attempted to perform a vehicle stop on a Chevrolet Silverado on U.S. Highway 281 and FM1017.

The vehicle turned onto the southbound lane and drove through three property fences, rampaged through an RV park located on the west side of U.S. Highway 281, and finally came to a stop in a pond of a neighboring property.

Several individuals exited and ran from the vehicle. 14 migrants were arrested with the assistance of a CBP air asset.

All subjects were processed accordingly.

For more information on the United States Customs and Border Protection click here.