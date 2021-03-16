30 kilos of cocaine found on Port Mansfield beach

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO) — On Tuesday morning, the Port Mansfield Police Department responded to a call of a suspicious package that contained pure uncut cocaine, according to a press release.

At around 7:30 a.m., Port Mansfield officials along with a member of the Texas Rangers found the package with approximately 30 kilos of cocaine near the North Jetty at the Mansfield Cut.

“The Port Mansfield Police Department has continually advised local citizens and tourists to use extreme caution in and around the area of the Mansfield Cut especially those persons who leave their vessels and venture out onto the beaches or jetties at or near the Cut,” the press release stated.

According to Port Mansfield PD, the Mansfield Cut has seen an increase of groups that have reported six or more groups crossing the Cut daily and throughout the night

Ronald Mills the Port Director at Port Mansfield advises that these groups of people that are crossing the Cut are not just migrants but are transporting narcotics as well.