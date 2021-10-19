3-year-old Elsa boy ‘accidentally shot himself,’ police say

ELSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A three-year-old boy died after “accidentally” shooting himself, according to the Elsa Police Department.

Police, fire, and EMS responded near the intersection of Begonia Street and Mile 17 1/2 North around 2:15 p.m. on Monday.

When authorities arrived, they found a three-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the chest. EMS immediately began life-saving measures and sent the child to the local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators say they found an unsecured and loaded firearm in a bedroom that belonged to an adult family member, and believe the three-year-old “accidentally” shot himself.

An autopsy later confirmed that the gunshot wound aligned with being self-inflicted.

“This was a tragic incident and our hearts go out to the family and friends affected,” Elsa PD Chief Robert McGinnis said in a statement. “We are advocates for responsible gun ownership and gun safety.”

Chief McGinnis emphasized the importance of gun locks, a tool that prevents accidental discharges and can help keep people safe.

The investigation is ongoing, no arrests have been made.

