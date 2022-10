HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The first flu-related death in the county was reported Monday, according to Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez.

On Monday, a 3-year-old died of the flu, Melendez told ValleyCentral.

As of Tuesday, 30 people were hospitalized with influenza in Hidalgo County hospitals. Of the 30, seven of those patients are in intensive care units.