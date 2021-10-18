3-year-old dies of a gunshot wound in Elsa

ELSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Elsa Police Department responded to a shooting of a three-year-old on Monday afternoon.

Police, fire, and EMS responded near the intersection of Begonia Street and Mile 17 1/2 North around 2:15 p.m.

Authorities found a 3-year-old had been shot, and immediately began lifesaving measures, according to Elsa PD.

The child was taken to a local hospital and later pronounced dead. Police say the investigation is active and ask that residents avoid the area.

Anybody with information can contact the Elsa Police Department at (956) 262-4721.

