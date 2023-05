ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Alamo Fire Department reported a three-vehicle crash on the westbound lane of the I-2 expressway this morning.

Fire Chief Roy Contreras said two people were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Contreras told ValleyCentral the lanes have been re-opened and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

Alamo Fire is asking people to be cautious on roadways.

ValleyCentral will keep you updated with details as they come.