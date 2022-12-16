FILE – A dose of a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is prepared at Lurie Children’s hospital, Nov. 5, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department reported three deaths in the county between Tuesday and Thursday.

A Donna woman in her 50s, a McAllen man in his 60s and a Weslaco man in his 60s were listed as those who died.

This raises the county’s death toll to 4,050 since the start of the pandemic.

Additionally, Hidalgo County reported 573 newly reported cases of COVID-19.

As of Thursday, there were 54 people in Hidalgo County hospitals with COVID-19. Of the 54, 48 are adults and six are in the pediatric unit. There are also 10 adults with COVID-19 in intensive care units.