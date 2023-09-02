MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two men accused in the murder of missing Mission woman Editza Gomez were arraigned Saturday. Police say she was shot in the head, wrapped in bedsheets and hidden in an attic. Her boyfriend is one of the accused killers.

Reynaldo Mercado, 33 and Kristian Valenzuela, 24, are both charged with murder and tampering with evidence with a corpse. Mercado is reported to have been Gomez’s boyfriend and Valenzuela was his roomate.

Both suspects are each being held on a $3.5 million bond.

Gomez was last seen on Aug. 19 at the 1000 block of North Miller Avenue. On Thursday, authorities found her body in the attic of a home on that street.

Officials say, that was the location where she was reported to be last seen.

“They found a hidden compartment in the towards the back of the attic, the compartment was like a wall-type hidden compartment against the attic,” said Arturo Flores Mission Police Public Information Officer. ” Editza was found, she was wrapped up in seven different layers of plastic, towels, bedsheets and plastic bags.”

While officials wait for an autopsy, Flores said Gomez was shot in the head.

Mercado was taken into custody on Thursday. Later that day, Valenzuela voluntarily turned himself in to the police department and provided a statement.

Both men will be transferred to the Hidalgo County Jail.

Rolando Avila contributed to this report.