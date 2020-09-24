$2M worth of narcotics found at Border Patrol checkpoint within 12 hours

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—According to Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Border Patrol agents and K-9 partners seized methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin in three separate incidents at the Falfurrias checkpoint.

In a news release, CBP said agents working at the Javier Vega Jr. Border Patrol checkpoint stopped a Dodge Ram for secondary inspection on Wednesday after a Border Patrol K-9 alerted to the vehicle.

During the inspection, agents discovered several bundles of cocaine and heroin concealed within the pickup. Agents arrested the driver and passenger and took them into the checkpoint for further processing.

Credit: Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

More than 10 pounds of cocaine and 2 pounds of heroin were seized with an estimated street value of nearly $860,000, according to the news release.

Hours later, agents working at the Javier Vega Jr. Border Patrol Checkpoint boarded a commercial passenger bus to conduct an immigration inspection on all passengers.

During the inspection, a Border Patrol K-9 alerted to the interior of the bus. Upon inspection, agents located six bundles of cocaine hidden under some of the seats.

Agents detained three United States citizens for further questioning. The cocaine weighed over 14 pounds and has an estimated street value of $458,000.

On Wednesday evening, agents at the Falfurrias Border Patrol Checkpoint referred a Honda CR-V to the secondary inspection area after a Border Patrol K-9 alerted to the vehicle.

Upon closer inspection, agents discovered 15 bundles of methamphetamine concealed within the vehicle. Agents arrested the driver and escorted her inside the checkpoint for further processing.

The methamphetamine weighed over 19 pounds with an estimated street value of over $634,000 Border Patrol turned the case over to DEA for federal prosecution.