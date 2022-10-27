HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande Valley Birding Festival is preparing bird lovers across the nation for a four-day festival offering field trips, featured speakers, children’s programs and family activities.

According to the birding festival, the U.S. has over 800 species of birds, and nearly 500 of these species can be found in the Rio Grande Valley for festival goers to find.

Festival goers can participate in field trips to over 120 wildlife locations across the Valley with local volunteers to spot various species of birds.

Families can participate in bird walks, children’s nature nook, arts and writing contest, birds of prey flight show and birders bazaar during the four-day event.

The free family-friendly activities will take place at various locations starting Wednesday, Nov. 9.

The first activity is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. with a family bird walk at the San Benito Wetlands. The bird walk will continue at the wetlands on Nov. 9 to Nov. 13 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The children’s nook activity will begin at noon to 4 p.m. on Nov. 12 and 13 at the Harlingen Convention Center located on 701 Harlingen Heights Dr.

The live birds of prey flight show and birders bazaar will also take place at the convention center.

The flight show will begin at 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 12 and 13. The bazaar is from noon to 6 p.m. on the same dates as the flight show.

Registration to participate in the event can be found on the Rio Grande Valley Birding Festival website.

The registration closes at 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28.