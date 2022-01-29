RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash that occurred early Saturday morning.

On Saturday, DPS Troopers attempted to stop a Kia Optima for a traffic violation on Old La Blanca Road and Mile 10 North Road in Donna.

The 29-year-old driver failed to yield and evaded while traveling southbound on Mile 6 West Road at a high rate of speed, entering a construction zone.

At approximately 1:07 a.m., the driver lost control and struck two mounds of gravel before it rolled over and landed on its left side.

Jose Jaime Villa, a Weslaco resident, died at the scene due to his injuries.

Texas DPS is further investigating this fatal crash.