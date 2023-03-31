Selena performs at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo in 1994. (Source: The Houston Chronicle)

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Today marks the 28th anniversary of the death of Grammy award-winning Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla.

Selena was shot and killed at a Days Inn Hotel on March 31, 1995, by her fan club president, Yolanda Saldivar.

Selena was only 23-years old, but made an impact during her career. To this day she is known as the “Queen of Tejano Music.”

Her music and fashion, such as the bustier outfits, have made her one of the most celebrated Mexican-American entertainers of the late 20th century.

Fans from all ages and generations listened to her music that is still played during weddings, parties and quinceañeras.

Selena’s husband, Chris Perez, posted on his social media Friday at midnight, along with two photos of both them, remembering her anniversary.

“You guys …it’s that time. March 31, 1995. I’m gonna disappear. April 2 (1992) is next,” Perez said.

Selena was laid to rest at Seaside Memorial Park in Corpus, where fans visit and pay their respects.