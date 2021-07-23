Police: Woman arrested for driving while intoxicated, children in backseat

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — The Brownsville Police Department arrested a 27-year-old woman for child endangerment following an investigation of a car crash.

On May 13, Miriam Garza was driving with her two children, a 2 -year-old and an 8-year-old, in the backseat when she hit a pole and drove into a ditch. The report also states the children were not properly restrained.

All three were transported to a local hospital at the time.

Investigators with the department concluded Garza was drinking and driving and was also under the influence of drugs at the time of the crash

On July 22, authorities obtained a warrant and arrested Garza, following the investigation.

Garza faces charges of Injury to a child, child endangerment, and driving while intoxicated with a child under 15-years-old, according to police.

Her bond is set at $16,000.