SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Looking to cleanse off 2023 and enter 2024 with a fresh start? The Polar Bear Dip may be the perfect event for you.

Clayton’s Beach Bar and Grill at South Padre Island is bringing back the New Year’s tradition for everyone to join.

What is a Polar Bear Dip?

A polar bear dip is an annual event to ring in the new year where people around the world enter a body of water, despite the low temperatures.

The free event will have a costume contest and live music all day.

Registration begins at 10 a.m., January 1 at Clayton’s Beach Bar and Grill located at 6900 Padre Blvd., followed by a dip into the ocean at noon.