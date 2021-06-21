$262k in Marijuana seized at Pharr International Bridge

PHARR, Texas (KVEO) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operation at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility discovered $262,500 worth of marijuana on June 8.

CBP officers assigned to the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge cargo facility encountered a tractor-trailer arriving from Mexico.

A CBP officer referred the vehicle for further inspection, including the use of non-intrusive imaging.

Officers discovered 57 packages of 1,311.55 pounds of marijuana hidden within the shipment.

CBP OFO seized the narcotics, the tractor/trailer and the case remains under investigation by agents with Homeland Security Investigations.

Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry credited the seize to the skills of officers.

“Our CBP officers intercepted this load of marijuana thanks to great teamwork and the utilization of all available tools and resources,” said Rodriguez.

