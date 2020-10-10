25-year-old inmate dies at Hidalgo County Detention Center

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — An inmate died at the Hidalgo County Detention Center after spending almost four days in jail.

According to a release, a 25-year-old man began to have a series of seizures at 1:15 a.m. on Saturday. He was transported to Edinburg Regional Hospital for medical care but later died at 7 a.m.

Officials state that the man was arrested by the Mission Police Department on Wednesday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

An investigation from the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office found no signs of foul play in the man’s death.

A further investigation will now be handled by the DPS Texas Rangers.