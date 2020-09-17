24-year-old Weslaco man dies in crash, driver to face charges

WESLACO, Texas (KVEO) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a crash that left one dead Wednesday.

The crash took place on Midway Road, south of Mile 5 North Road in Weslaco, just before 6:30 p.m.

Authorities identified the driver as Gerardo Tamez III, 27, from Weslaco and the passenger as Alex De La Rosa, 24, from Weslaco.

The preliminary investigation revealed the vehicle was traveling north on Midway at an unsafe speed for caliche roads. The driver lost control, side-skid and hit a tree from the passenger side, said a release.

Authorities say Tamez was transported to a local hospital. De La Rosa was pronounced dead at the scene.

DPS states Tamez is currently being treated and that once discharged from care he will be transported to the Hidalgo County Jail and charged with manslaughter.

The crash remains under investigation.

