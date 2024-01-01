CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Transportation announced the construction of a $20 million rehabilitation project is set to begin this month.

Road improvements and traffic switches will take place over the next two years, starting Jan. 15 on State Highway 4, also known as Boca Chica Boulevard in Brownsville.

Improvements will include an upgraded storm sewer system, converting the pavement from asphalt to concrete, constructing continuous sidewalks and adding new signage and striping.

According to TxDOT, the project will be constructed in three phases:

Phase 1 The first phase of construction is from the I-69E Frontage

Road to Taft Street. Traffic will be affected up to Magnetek Drive. Phase 2 Phase 2 construction is from Magnetek Drive to State Highway 48. Traffic will be affected from Harding Street to SH 48. Phase 3 Phase 3 construction is from Taft Street to Magnetek Drive. Traffic will be affected from Roosevelt Street to Arthur Street.

Drivers should expect delays and are advised to observe all road signs, speed limits and warnings.