BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mr. Amigo Association announces Eduardo Verástegui as its 2024 Mr. Amigo.

The Mexican singer and actor made the journey to Brownsville to thank the community for this honor. He came bearing gifts, a rose bouquet with yellow and red roses to symbolize the favorite colors of one of the late Mr. Amigo Association founders.

Verástegui said he has fond memories of Brownsville, and came here as a child yearly to shop.

“I never would have thought that all these years later I would be your Mr. Amigo,” he said. “Thank you for this honor.”

Verástegui was part of the band Kairo and later went solo before he started appearing in Mexican telenovelas and eventually feature films like Chasing Papi, Bella, and Little Boy.

The traditional Mr. Amigo announcement is part of the celebration of Brownsville’s relationship with Matamoros. The two communities celebrate Charro Days, an annual fiesta celebrated in Brownsville, in late February.

The tradition was first conceived in 1937 by local business leaders. The event commemorates the Mexican heritage of the area on both sides of the Rio Grande.