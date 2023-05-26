HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The list of names for the 2023 hurricane season is similar to the one announced back in 2017 with a few noticeable differences.

The names Harvey, Irma, Maria, and Nate have been replaced. When a storm has been extremely destructive and caused fatalities, the name is not used again.

This season we have Arlene, Bret, Cindy, Don, Emily, Franklin, Gert, Harold, Idalia, Jose, Katia, Lee, Margot, Nigel, Ophelia, Philippe, Rina, Sean, Tammy, Wince, and Whitney.

There is also a supplemental list of names should the season see more than 21 named storms.

However, it does not matter if it is 21 storms or two storms, if one hits your home, it’s an active season.

So, our question to you is … is your home prepared?