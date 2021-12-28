2022 starting warm before a cold front arrives

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — If you were hoping to wear a sweater to ring in the new year you will have to wait until Day 2. Temperatures from now until Saturday are expected to remain above normal with a few cities, including Rio Grande City, Roma, and La Grulla, moving into the 90s.

However, Sunday, January 2nd, will welcome the first front of the New Year before sunrise. This front will bring a few isolated showers overnight ahead of the front and bring us into the mid-50s Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon will only move into the upper 50s to low 60s. Looking into Monday morning, a majority of the RGV will drop into the mid to low 40s, with Starr County and the ranchlands dropping into the mid to upper 30s!

Tuesday will see our temperatures start to slowly creep back up, however, we will see some upper 40s in the morning.

Hello, 2022!