EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After a two-year hiatus, the South Texas International Film Festival returns to Edinburg with workshops from special guests, meet and greets, screenings and Q&A panels.

This year, the film festival will be screening Texas shorts, U.S. shorts, international shorts, documentary shorts, Texas student films, animation, and music videos.

The three-day film festival will open Thursday, Sept. 8 and finish Saturday, Sept. 10.

Opening night for the film festival will be at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, at the Cinemark Movie Bistro, located at 2001 W. Trenton Rd Suite 116, in Edinburg.

The event will kick off with a red carpet followed by screenings of RGV shorts and RGV related films. Entrance fee to opening night is $5.

Tickets to opening night can be purchased on the film festival website.

All film screenings workshops, meet and greets, industry expo and panel discussions with celebrities will take place on Friday and Saturday at the Edinburg Conference Center at Renaissance.

This portion of the film festival is free and open to all ages.

Workshops will be led by notable celebrities including Jackie Cruz from “Orange Is The New Black”, Pepe Serna from “Scarface” and Joshua Mikel from “The Walking Dead”.

Special effects makeup artists, talent agents and acting coaches will also be leading workshops throughout the film festival.

STXIFF will conclude with an award ceremony hosted by RGV native celebrities Valente Rodriguez from “The George Lopez Show” and Brenda Patricia Garza from “You Are My Home”.

Tickets to the award ceremony can be purchased for $60 on the film festival website.