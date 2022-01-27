HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – As the March 1 primary election nears, it is important to know and deadlines and information that will be on the ballot.

The last day to register to vote is Monday, Jan. 31. Early voting will begin on Monday, Feb. 14, and end on Friday, Feb. 25.

Not sure if you have registered? You can check your status by using the Am I Registered online application.

To register to vote, one can use the SOS Online Voter Application, fill out the form, and mail it to their county election office.

You can also contact or visit their local voter registrar to complete their registration process.

For information on your specific county, visit the websites below.

Cameron County, (956) 544-0809, 1050 E. Madison Street, Brownsville

Hidalgo County, (956)318-2570, 213 S. Closner Blvd., Edinburg

Starr County, (956) 716-4800 Ext.8116, 100 N. FM 3167, Ste. 206, Rio Grande City

Willacy County, (956) 689-2387, 190 N. 3rd St. Room # 158, Raymondville

The 2022 Primary Elections will include several statewide seats. Voters will decide who is representing their party.

Some of those races include:

Texas Governor

DEMOCRAT REPUBLICAN Inocencio “Inno” Barrientez

Michael Cooper

Joy Diaz

Beto O’Rourke

Rich Wakeland Greg Abbott [Incumbent]

Paul Belew

Danny Harrison

Kandy Kaye Horn

Don Huffines

Rick Perry*

Chad Prather

Allen West

Lieutenant Governor

DEMOCRAT REPUBLICAN Michelle Beckley

Cara Brailey

Mike Collier Dan Patrick [Incumbent]

Trayce Bradford

Todd M. Bullis

Daniel Miller

Aaron Sorrells

Zach Vance

Attorney General

DEMOCRAT REPUBLICAN Mike Fields

Rochelle Garza

Joe Jaworski

Lee Merritt

S. “T-Bone” Raynor. Ken Paxton [Incumbent]

George P. Bush

Louie Gohmert

Eva Guzman

Some of the local elections include:

U.S. House District 28

DEMOCRAT REPUBLICAN Henry Cuellar [Incumbent]

Tanya Judith Benavides

Jessica Cisneros Ed Cabrera

Steven Fowler

Cassy Garcia

Eric Hohman

Willie Vasquez Ng

Rolando Rodriguez

Sandra Whitten

U.S. House District 34

DEMOCRAT REPUBLICAN Laura Cisneros

Vicente Gonzalez*

Filemon Meza

Beatriz Reynoso

Osbert Rodriguez Haro

William Thompson

Diego Zavala Juana Cantu-Cabrera

Mayra Flores

Gregory Scott Kunkle Jr.

Frank McCaffrey

Texas Senate District 27

DEMOCRAT REPUBLICAN Sara Stapleton-Barrera

Alex Dominguez

Morgan LaMantia

Salomon Torres Phillip J. Drake

Adam Hinojosa

Isreal Salinas

Raul Torres

Primary elections take place on March 1. Election Day 2022 is Tuesday, Nov. 8