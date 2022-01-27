HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – As the March 1 primary election nears, it is important to know and deadlines and information that will be on the ballot.
The last day to register to vote is Monday, Jan. 31. Early voting will begin on Monday, Feb. 14, and end on Friday, Feb. 25.
Not sure if you have registered? You can check your status by using the Am I Registered online application.
To register to vote, one can use the SOS Online Voter Application, fill out the form, and mail it to their county election office.
You can also contact or visit their local voter registrar to complete their registration process.
For information on your specific county, visit the websites below.
- Cameron County, (956) 544-0809, 1050 E. Madison Street, Brownsville
- Hidalgo County, (956)318-2570, 213 S. Closner Blvd., Edinburg
- Starr County, (956) 716-4800 Ext.8116, 100 N. FM 3167, Ste. 206, Rio Grande City
- Willacy County, (956) 689-2387, 190 N. 3rd St. Room # 158, Raymondville
The 2022 Primary Elections will include several statewide seats. Voters will decide who is representing their party.
Some of those races include:
Texas Governor
|DEMOCRAT
|REPUBLICAN
|Inocencio “Inno” Barrientez
Michael Cooper
Joy Diaz
Beto O’Rourke
Rich Wakeland
|Greg Abbott [Incumbent]
Paul Belew
Danny Harrison
Kandy Kaye Horn
Don Huffines
Rick Perry*
Chad Prather
Allen West
Lieutenant Governor
|DEMOCRAT
|REPUBLICAN
|Michelle Beckley
Cara Brailey
Mike Collier
|Dan Patrick [Incumbent]
Trayce Bradford
Todd M. Bullis
Daniel Miller
Aaron Sorrells
Zach Vance
Attorney General
|DEMOCRAT
|REPUBLICAN
|Mike Fields
Rochelle Garza
Joe Jaworski
Lee Merritt
S. “T-Bone” Raynor.
|Ken Paxton [Incumbent]
George P. Bush
Louie Gohmert
Eva Guzman
Some of the local elections include:
U.S. House District 28
|DEMOCRAT
|REPUBLICAN
|Henry Cuellar [Incumbent]
Tanya Judith Benavides
Jessica Cisneros
|Ed Cabrera
Steven Fowler
Cassy Garcia
Eric Hohman
Willie Vasquez Ng
Rolando Rodriguez
Sandra Whitten
U.S. House District 34
|DEMOCRAT
|REPUBLICAN
|Laura Cisneros
Vicente Gonzalez*
Filemon Meza
Beatriz Reynoso
Osbert Rodriguez Haro
William Thompson
Diego Zavala
|Juana Cantu-Cabrera
Mayra Flores
Gregory Scott Kunkle Jr.
Frank McCaffrey
Texas Senate District 27
|DEMOCRAT
|REPUBLICAN
|Sara Stapleton-Barrera
Alex Dominguez
Morgan LaMantia
Salomon Torres
|Phillip J. Drake
Adam Hinojosa
Isreal Salinas
Raul Torres
Primary elections take place on March 1. Election Day 2022 is Tuesday, Nov. 8