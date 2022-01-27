HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – As the March 1 primary election nears, it is important to know and deadlines and information that will be on the ballot.

The last day to register to vote is Monday, Jan. 31. Early voting will begin on Monday, Feb. 14, and end on Friday, Feb. 25.

Not sure if you have registered? You can check your status by using the Am I Registered online application.

To register to vote, one can use the SOS Online Voter Application, fill out the form, and mail it to their county election office.

You can also contact or visit their local voter registrar to complete their registration process.

For information on your specific county, visit the websites below.

  • Cameron County, (956) 544-0809, 1050 E. Madison Street, Brownsville
  • Hidalgo County, (956)318-2570, 213 S. Closner Blvd., Edinburg
  • Starr County, (956) 716-4800 Ext.8116, 100 N. FM 3167, Ste. 206, Rio Grande City
  • Willacy County, (956) 689-2387, 190 N. 3rd St.  Room # 158, Raymondville 

The 2022 Primary Elections will include several statewide seats. Voters will decide who is representing their party.

Some of those races include:

Texas Governor

DEMOCRATREPUBLICAN
Inocencio “Inno” Barrientez
Michael Cooper
Joy Diaz
Beto O’Rourke
Rich Wakeland		Greg Abbott [Incumbent]
Paul Belew
Danny Harrison
Kandy Kaye Horn
Don Huffines
Rick Perry*
Chad Prather
Allen West

Lieutenant Governor

DEMOCRATREPUBLICAN
Michelle Beckley
Cara Brailey
Mike Collier		Dan Patrick [Incumbent]
Trayce Bradford
Todd M. Bullis
Daniel Miller
Aaron Sorrells
Zach Vance

Attorney General

DEMOCRATREPUBLICAN
Mike Fields
Rochelle Garza
Joe Jaworski
Lee Merritt
S. “T-Bone” Raynor. 		Ken Paxton [Incumbent]
George P. Bush
Louie Gohmert
Eva Guzman

Some of the local elections include:

U.S. House District 28

DEMOCRAT REPUBLICAN
Henry Cuellar [Incumbent]
Tanya Judith Benavides
Jessica Cisneros		Ed Cabrera
Steven Fowler
Cassy Garcia
Eric Hohman
Willie Vasquez Ng
Rolando Rodriguez
Sandra Whitten

U.S. House District 34

DEMOCRATREPUBLICAN
Laura Cisneros
Vicente Gonzalez*
Filemon Meza
Beatriz Reynoso
Osbert Rodriguez Haro
William Thompson
Diego Zavala		Juana Cantu-Cabrera
Mayra Flores
Gregory Scott Kunkle Jr.
Frank McCaffrey

Texas Senate District 27

DEMOCRATREPUBLICAN
Sara Stapleton-Barrera
Alex Dominguez
Morgan LaMantia
Salomon Torres		Phillip J. Drake
Adam Hinojosa
Isreal Salinas
Raul Torres

Primary elections take place on March 1. Election Day 2022 is Tuesday, Nov. 8