RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — 2021 was the second-deadliest year on Texas roads according to new numbers released by the Texas Department of Transportation.

“Driving under the influence, speeding, and distracted driving. Those top the list of contributing factors in fatal crashes,” said Ray Pedraza, the spokesperson for TxDOT in Pharr.

Pedraza shared his concern for the spike in deadly crashes. Last year a total of 4,480 people were killed on Texas roads.

“There was a 43% spike in DUI-related crashes and another 43% spike in crashes where speeding was a factor. Last year 315 Texans lost their lives because of distracted driving,” said Pedraza.

He shares that roadway safety is a shared responsibility between the public, TxDOT, and law enforcement. This is why they are working on strategies to make Texas roads safer.

“TxDOT has also dedicated $600 million in traffic safety enhancements in 2020 and 2021. Those include adding rumble strips along some Texas roads to keep drivers alert, also widening some roads, and reinforcing shoulders on some roadways,” he said.

The main thing TxDOT is encouraging is for drivers to make safer decisions behind the wheel. With spring break happening across the state and in the Rio Grande Valley, Pedraza wants drivers to be aware.

“Our spring break ‘Drive Sober, No Regrets’ campaign reminds everyone to help bring those numbers down by not driving after drinking or using drugs,” said Pedraza.

He added that their efforts will continue this Friday, March 18 on South Padre Island where a TxDOT video exhibit will be showcasing the stories of people whose lives were changed forever because of DUI crashes.

“These aren’t just numbers, they are people dying our friends and our loved ones that are being taken from us because someone decided to get behind the wheel after drinking or using drugs,” said Pedraza.

TxDOT is also using data to pinpoint areas with a higher frequency of crashes to focus on safety improvements in those areas. With community effort, Pedraza said change can be made and lives can be saved.