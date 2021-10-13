2021 Election — Polling locations

Cameron County
EARLY VOTING
|Monday, Oct. 18 thru Friday, Oct. 22
|9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
|Saturday, Oct. 23 and Sunday, Oct. 24
|10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
|Monday, Oct. 25 thru Wednesday, Oct. 27
|9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
|Thursday, Oct. 28 and Friday, Oct. 29
|8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
|LOCATION
|ADDRESS
|Brownsville Public Library
|2600 Central Blvd. Brownsville, Texas
|Cameron County Courthouse
Judicial Complex
Main Office
|954 E. Harrison St. Brownsville, Texas
|Bob Clark Social Services Center
|9901 California Rd. Brownsville, Texas
|Cameron Park Community Center (El Centro Cultural)
|2100 Gregory Ave. Brownsville, Texas
|Cameron County Harlingen Annex Bldg.
|3302 Wilson Rd. Harlingen, Texas
|San Benito Community Building
|210 E. Heywood St. San Benito, Texas
|Los Fresnos Community Building
|204 N. Brazil St. Los Fresnos, Texas
|American Legion Hall
|219 E. Commercial Ave. La Feria, Texas
|Port Isabel City Hall City Commission Chambers Meeting Room
|305 E. Maxan St. Port Isabel, Texas
|Santa Rosa Maria Luisa Ruiz Guerra County Annex Bldg.
|116 Santa Vista Ave. Santa Rosa, Texas
|Rio Hondo ISD Administrative Bldg.
|215 W. Colorado St. Rio Hondo, Texas
|Los Indios Community Center
|309 Heywood St. Los Indios, Texas
|Santa Maria ISD Administrative Bldg. Board Room
|11119 Old Military Hwy 281 Santa Maria, Texas
|South Padre Island City Hall
|4601 Padre Blvd. South Padre Island, Texas
|Laguna Vista City Hall
|122 Fernandez St. Laguna Vista, Texas
|Port Isabel High School
|18001 Highway 100 Port Isabel, Texas
ELECTION DAY
|PRECINCT
|LOCATION
|ADDRESS
|1, 83
|Port Isabel City Hall
|305 E. Maxan St., Port Isabel
|2, 20, 81, 99
|Rio Hondo High School
|22547 State Hwy 345, Rio Hondo
|3, 65, 66
|Los Fresnos Community Bldg.
|204 N. Brazil St., Los Fresnos
|4, 88, 95, 100, 105
|Villareal Elementary School
|7700 Lakeside Blvd., Olmito
|5, 63, 96
|Oliveira Middle School
|444 Land O’ Lakes Dr., Brownsville
|6, 37,45
|J.T. Canales Elementary School
|1811 International Blvd., Brownsville
|7, 8, 9
|Cameron County Courthouse Judicial Complex
|954 E. Harrison St., Brownsville
|10, 69, 70
|Cromack Elementary School
|3200 E. 30th St., Brownsville
|11, 12, 47
|Russell Elementary School
|800 Lakeside Blvd., Brownsville
|13, 15, 38, 97
|Sharp Elementary School
|1439 Palm Blvd., Brownsville
|14, 82, 108
|El Jardin Elementary School
|6911 Boca Chica Blvd., Brownsville
|16, 48
|Yturria Elementary School
|2955 W. Tandy Rd., Brownsville
|17, 25, 51
|La Paloma Elementary School
|35076 Padilla St., San Benito
|18, 19, 21, 50, 109
|San Benito Community Building
|210 E. Heywood St., San Benito
|22, 40
|Fred Booth Elementary School
|705 Zaragoza St., San Benito
|23, 43
|Bonita Park Community Bldg.
|601 S. Rangerville Rd., Harlingen
|24
|Santa Maria ISD Administrative Bldg. Board Room
|11119 Old Military Hwy 281, Santa Maria
|26, 55, 58
|American Legion Hall
|219 E. Commerce Ave., La Feria
|27
|Maria Luisa Ruiz Guerra County Annex
|116 Santa Vista Ave., Santa Rosa
|28, 57, 87
|Combes Municipal Complex (City Hall)
|21626 Hand Rd., Combes
|29, 85
|Stuart Place Elementary School
|6701 W. Business 83, Harlingen
|30, 31, 33, 35
|Austin Elementary School
|700 E. Austin Ave., Harlingen
|32, 34, 56
|Vernon Middle School
|125 S. 13th St., Harlingen
|36, 41
|Jefferson Elementary School
|601 S J St., Harlingen
|39, 42
|Zavala Elementary School
|1111 North B St., Harlingen
|44, 79, 103, 104
|UTRGV Clinical Education Bldg. Auditorium
|2102 Treasure Hills Blvd., Harlingen
|46, 60, 71
|Perkins Middle School
|4750 Austin Rd., Brownsville
|49, 98, 107
|Benavides Elementary School
|3101 McAllen Rd., Brownsville
|52
|South Padre Island City Hall
|4601 Padre Blvd., So Padre Island
|53, 77
|Garza Elementary School
|200 Esperanza Ln., Brownsville
|54, 73
|Burns Elementary School
|1974 Alton Gloor Rd., Brownsville
|59
|Port Isabel High School
|18001 Highway 100, Port Isabel
|61,76
|Hanna High School
|2615 Price Rd., Brownsville
|62, 75
|James Pace High School
|314 W. Los Ebanos Blvd., Brownsville
|64, 80
|Gutierrez Middle School
|3205 W. Wilson Rd., Harlingen
|67
|Laguna Vista City Hall
|122 Fernandez St., Laguna Vista
|68, 86, 102
|Rivera High School
|6955 FM 802, Brownsville
|72, 101, 106
|Hudson Elementary School
|2980 FM 802, Brownsville
|74
|Cameron Park Community Center (El Centro Cultural de Cameron Park)
|2100 Gregory Ave., Brownsville
|78, 84
|Long Elementary School
|2601 N 7th St., Harlingen
Hidalgo County
ELECTION DAY
|CITY
|BUILDING
|ADDRESS
|LOCATION
|Alamo
|Sgt. Fernando de la Rosa Library
|416 N. Tower Rd, Alamo, TX
|Large Meeting Room
|Alton
|Alton Recreation Center
|349 Dawes Ave, Alton, TX
|Classroom 1
|Donaa
|Amigos Del Valle
|1408 Silver Ave, Donna, TX
|Main Entrance Area
|Eddcouch
|Sgt. Rodriguez Community Center
|320 W. Santa Rosa Ave, Edcouch, TX
|Meeting Room
|Edinburg
|Elections Annex Building
|317 N. Closner Blvd, Edinburg, TX
|Warehouse Room
|Edinburg
|Linn/San Manuel Fire Department
|21661 TX-186, Edinburg, TX
|Meeting Room
|Edinburg
|Magee Elementary School
|3420 W. Rogers Rd, Edinburg, TX
|Gymnasium
|Edinburg
|San Carlos Endowment Center
|107 Sunflower Rd, Edinburg, TX
|Conference Room
|Edinburg
|UTRGV
|1201 W. University Dr, Edinburg, TX
|STAC Lounge
|Elsa
|Elsa Municipal Court
|216 E. 4th St, Elsa, TX
|Court Chambers
|Granjeno
|Granjeno City Hall
|6603 S. FM 494 Granjeno, TX
|Conference Room
|Hargill
|Hargill Elementary School
|13394 4th St., Hargill, TX
|Gym
|Hidalgo
|Hidalgo City Hall
|704 Ramon Ayala Dr, Hidalgo, TX
|Commissioners Chambers
|La Joya
|La Joya Youth Center
|604 Salomon Chapa Dr, La Joya, TX
|Gymnasium
|La Villa
|La Villa Youth Center
|302 W. 2nd St, La Villa, TX
|Lobby
|McAllen
|Fireman’s Pumphouse
|201 N. 1st St, McAllen, TX
|Main Entrance
|McAllen
|Gonzalez Elementary School
|201 E. Martin Ave, McAllen, TX
|Front Entrance Hallway
|McAllen
|Lark Community Center
|2601 Lark Ave, McAllen, TX
|Exercise Room
|McAllen
|Milam Elementary School
|3800 N. Main St, McAllen, TX
|South Entrance Hallway
|McAllen
|Palm View Community Center
|3401 Jordan Ave, McAllen, TX
|Exercise Room
|McAllen
|STC Nursing Building B
|1901 S. McColl Rd, McAllen, TX
|Cafeteria
|McAllen
|STC Pecan Building H
|3201 Pecan Blvd, McAllen, TX
|Old Cafeteria/Room 126
|McCook
|Immaculate Conception Parish Hall
|28212 FM 2058, Edinburg, TX
|Parish Hall
|. Mercedes
|Mercedes Civic Center
|520 E. 2nd St, Mercedes, TX
|Main Entrance
|Mission
|Bannworth Gym
|1822 N. Shary Rd, Mission, TX
|Gymnasium
|Mission
|Mission Parks and Recreation
|721 Bryan Rd, Mission TX
|Back Gymnasium
|Monte Alto
|Monte Alto Elementary Gym
|25149 1st St, Monte Alto, TX
|Gymnasium
|Palmview
|Pct. 3 “The Mansion”
|2401 W. Moorefield Rd, Palmview, TX
|Back Entrance
|Peñitas
|Peñitas Public Library
|1111 S. Main St, Peñitas, TX
|Library Lobby
|Pharr
|Development and Research Center
|850 W. Dicker Rd, Pharr, TX
|Conference Room
|Pharr
|Jose Pepe Salinas Center
|1011 West Kelly Avenue, Pharr, TX
|Small Hall
|Progreso
|Progreso Family Community Center
|510 FM 1015, Weslaco, TX
|Main Area
|San Juan
|San Juan Memorial Library
|San Juan Memorial Library
|Multi-Purpose Room
|Sullivan City
|Sullivan City WIC Clinic
|371 W. Expy. 83, Sullivan City, TX
|Lobby
|Weslaco
|Business Visitor and Event Center
|275 S. Kansas Ave, Weslaco, TX
|Conference Room A & B
Starr County
EARLY VOTING
|LOCATION
|ADDRESS
|TIME
|Starr County Courthouse
|Commissioner’s Court 401 N. Britton Ave Rio Grande City, TX
|Oct. 18 – Oct. 29, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
ELECTION DAY
|LOCATION
|ADDRESS
|PRECINCT
|Starr County Courthouse
|Commissioner’s Court 401 N. Britton Ave Rio Grande City, TX
|1,2,4
|Roma Community Center
|502 sixth St., Roma, TX
|6,7
|La Rosita Public Library
|4192 W. US HWY 83, La Rosita, TX
|3,5,10
|El Cenizo Building
|70 Old Casita Road, Rio Grande City, TX
|8,9