2021 Election — Polling locations

Cameron County

EARLY VOTING

Monday, Oct. 18 thru Friday, Oct. 229:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 23 and Sunday, Oct. 2410:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 25 thru Wednesday, Oct. 279:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 28 and Friday, Oct. 298:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
LOCATIONADDRESS
Brownsville Public Library2600 Central Blvd. Brownsville, Texas
Cameron County Courthouse
Judicial Complex
Main Office		954 E. Harrison St. Brownsville, Texas
Bob Clark Social Services Center9901 California Rd. Brownsville, Texas
Cameron Park Community Center (El Centro Cultural)2100 Gregory Ave. Brownsville, Texas
Cameron County Harlingen Annex Bldg.3302 Wilson Rd. Harlingen, Texas
San Benito Community Building210 E. Heywood St. San Benito, Texas
Los Fresnos Community Building204 N. Brazil St. Los Fresnos, Texas
American Legion Hall219 E. Commercial Ave. La Feria, Texas
Port Isabel City Hall City Commission Chambers Meeting Room305 E. Maxan St. Port Isabel, Texas
Santa Rosa Maria Luisa Ruiz Guerra County Annex Bldg.116 Santa Vista Ave. Santa Rosa, Texas
Rio Hondo ISD Administrative Bldg.215 W. Colorado St. Rio Hondo, Texas
Los Indios Community Center309 Heywood St. Los Indios, Texas
Santa Maria ISD Administrative Bldg. Board Room11119 Old Military Hwy 281 Santa Maria, Texas
South Padre Island City Hall4601 Padre Blvd. South Padre Island, Texas
Laguna Vista City Hall122 Fernandez St. Laguna Vista, Texas
Port Isabel High School18001 Highway 100 Port Isabel, Texas

ELECTION DAY

PRECINCTLOCATIONADDRESS
1, 83Port Isabel City Hall305 E. Maxan St., Port Isabel
2, 20, 81, 99Rio Hondo High School22547 State Hwy 345, Rio Hondo
3, 65, 66Los Fresnos Community Bldg.204 N. Brazil St., Los Fresnos
4, 88, 95, 100, 105Villareal Elementary School7700 Lakeside Blvd., Olmito
5, 63, 96Oliveira Middle School444 Land O’ Lakes Dr., Brownsville
6, 37,45J.T. Canales Elementary School1811 International Blvd., Brownsville
7, 8, 9Cameron County Courthouse Judicial Complex954 E. Harrison St., Brownsville
10, 69, 70Cromack Elementary School3200 E. 30th St., Brownsville
11, 12, 47Russell Elementary School800 Lakeside Blvd., Brownsville
13, 15, 38, 97Sharp Elementary School1439 Palm Blvd., Brownsville
14, 82, 108El Jardin Elementary School6911 Boca Chica Blvd., Brownsville
16, 48Yturria Elementary School2955 W. Tandy Rd., Brownsville
17, 25, 51La Paloma Elementary School35076 Padilla St., San Benito
18, 19, 21, 50, 109San Benito Community Building210 E. Heywood St., San Benito
22, 40Fred Booth Elementary School705 Zaragoza St., San Benito
23, 43Bonita Park Community Bldg.601 S. Rangerville Rd., Harlingen
24Santa Maria ISD Administrative Bldg. Board Room11119 Old Military Hwy 281, Santa Maria
26, 55, 58American Legion Hall219 E. Commerce Ave., La Feria
27Maria Luisa Ruiz Guerra County Annex116 Santa Vista Ave., Santa Rosa
28, 57, 87Combes Municipal Complex (City Hall)21626 Hand Rd., Combes
29, 85Stuart Place Elementary School6701 W. Business 83, Harlingen
30, 31, 33, 35Austin Elementary School700 E. Austin Ave., Harlingen
32, 34, 56Vernon Middle School125 S. 13th St., Harlingen
36, 41Jefferson Elementary School601 S J St., Harlingen
39, 42Zavala Elementary School1111 North B St., Harlingen
44, 79, 103, 104UTRGV Clinical Education Bldg. Auditorium2102 Treasure Hills Blvd., Harlingen
46, 60, 71Perkins Middle School4750 Austin Rd., Brownsville
49, 98, 107Benavides Elementary School3101 McAllen Rd., Brownsville
52South Padre Island City Hall4601 Padre Blvd., So Padre Island
53, 77Garza Elementary School200 Esperanza Ln., Brownsville
54, 73Burns Elementary School1974 Alton Gloor Rd., Brownsville
59Port Isabel High School18001 Highway 100, Port Isabel
61,76Hanna High School2615 Price Rd., Brownsville
62, 75James Pace High School314 W. Los Ebanos Blvd., Brownsville
64, 80Gutierrez Middle School3205 W. Wilson Rd., Harlingen
67Laguna Vista City Hall122 Fernandez St., Laguna Vista
68, 86, 102Rivera High School6955 FM 802, Brownsville
72, 101, 106Hudson Elementary School2980 FM 802, Brownsville
74Cameron Park Community Center (El Centro Cultural de Cameron Park)2100 Gregory Ave., Brownsville
78, 84Long Elementary School2601 N 7th St., Harlingen

Hidalgo County

ELECTION DAY

CITYBUILDINGADDRESSLOCATION
AlamoSgt. Fernando de la Rosa Library416 N. Tower Rd, Alamo, TXLarge Meeting Room
AltonAlton Recreation Center349 Dawes Ave, Alton, TXClassroom 1
DonaaAmigos Del Valle1408 Silver Ave, Donna, TXMain Entrance Area
EddcouchSgt. Rodriguez Community Center320 W. Santa Rosa Ave, Edcouch, TXMeeting Room
EdinburgElections Annex Building317 N. Closner Blvd, Edinburg, TXWarehouse Room
EdinburgLinn/San Manuel Fire Department21661 TX-186, Edinburg, TXMeeting Room
EdinburgMagee Elementary School3420 W. Rogers Rd, Edinburg, TXGymnasium
EdinburgSan Carlos Endowment Center107 Sunflower Rd, Edinburg, TXConference Room
EdinburgUTRGV1201 W. University Dr, Edinburg, TXSTAC Lounge
ElsaElsa Municipal Court216 E. 4th St, Elsa, TXCourt Chambers
GranjenoGranjeno City Hall6603 S. FM 494 Granjeno, TXConference Room
HargillHargill Elementary School13394 4th St., Hargill, TXGym
HidalgoHidalgo City Hall704 Ramon Ayala Dr, Hidalgo, TXCommissioners Chambers
La JoyaLa Joya Youth Center604 Salomon Chapa Dr, La Joya, TXGymnasium
La VillaLa Villa Youth Center302 W. 2nd St, La Villa, TXLobby
McAllenFireman’s Pumphouse201 N. 1st St, McAllen, TXMain Entrance
McAllenGonzalez Elementary School201 E. Martin Ave, McAllen, TXFront Entrance Hallway
McAllenLark Community Center2601 Lark Ave, McAllen, TXExercise Room
McAllenMilam Elementary School3800 N. Main St, McAllen, TXSouth Entrance Hallway
McAllenPalm View Community Center3401 Jordan Ave, McAllen, TXExercise Room
McAllenSTC Nursing Building B1901 S. McColl Rd, McAllen, TXCafeteria
McAllenSTC Pecan Building H3201 Pecan Blvd, McAllen, TXOld Cafeteria/Room 126
McCookImmaculate Conception Parish Hall28212 FM 2058, Edinburg, TXParish Hall
. MercedesMercedes Civic Center520 E. 2nd St, Mercedes, TXMain Entrance
MissionBannworth Gym1822 N. Shary Rd, Mission, TXGymnasium
MissionMission Parks and Recreation721 Bryan Rd, Mission TXBack Gymnasium
Monte AltoMonte Alto Elementary Gym25149 1st St, Monte Alto, TXGymnasium
PalmviewPct. 3 “The Mansion”2401 W. Moorefield Rd, Palmview, TXBack Entrance
PeñitasPeñitas Public Library1111 S. Main St, Peñitas, TXLibrary Lobby
PharrDevelopment and Research Center850 W. Dicker Rd, Pharr, TXConference Room
PharrJose Pepe Salinas Center1011 West Kelly Avenue, Pharr, TXSmall Hall
ProgresoProgreso Family Community Center510 FM 1015, Weslaco, TXMain Area
San JuanSan Juan Memorial LibrarySan Juan Memorial LibraryMulti-Purpose Room
Sullivan CitySullivan City WIC Clinic371 W. Expy. 83, Sullivan City, TXLobby
WeslacoBusiness Visitor and Event Center275 S. Kansas Ave, Weslaco, TXConference Room A & B

Starr County

EARLY VOTING

LOCATIONADDRESSTIME
Starr County CourthouseCommissioner’s Court 401 N. Britton Ave Rio Grande City, TXOct. 18 – Oct. 29, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

ELECTION DAY

LOCATIONADDRESSPRECINCT
Starr County CourthouseCommissioner’s Court 401 N. Britton Ave Rio Grande City, TX1,2,4
Roma Community Center502 sixth St., Roma, TX6,7
La Rosita Public Library4192 W. US HWY 83, La Rosita, TX3,5,10
El Cenizo Building70 Old Casita Road, Rio Grande City, TX 8,9

Willacy County

