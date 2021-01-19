2020 tax filing requires unemployment compensation

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) will begin accepting tax returns starting February 12, which is later than usual.

According to IRS spokesperson Irma Treviño, businesses can still file taxes early.

“The employers have an extended date, it was usually for employers to file January 31, W2’s etc. to social security administration. However, that doesn’t mean that employers have to wait,” says Treviño.

According to the IRS, the delay allows them to test its systems after congress passed the second round of stimulus checks.

This year the IRS is encouraging employee tax filers to complete their taxes online.

Those not completing taxes virtually are encouraged to use a free file tax option on the IRS website or find a good tax professional to help with the process.

There is a lot to keep in mind when filing taxes this year.

The IRS says those who received unemployment compensation have an extra step to follow.

“A lot of taxpayers for the first time they received unemployment compensation, well unemployment compensation is taxable you need to wait to receive that form from the state because you have to report it in your 10-40,” said Treviño.

The IRS understands that the aftermath process of unemployment compensation is something that many might not be aware of.

The Rio Grande Valley residents are encouraged to thoroughly look over their tax documents and write down a list of questions for tax professionals to properly answer before filing taxes.

Due to updated information, Treviño encourages everyone to visit the IRS website to help prepare tax filers this year.