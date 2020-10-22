countdown
2020 McAllen Holiday Parade will transmit holiday cheer over the airwaves

(Source: City of McAllen Facebook)

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — The city of McAllen has unveiled its plans for the 7th Annual McAllen Holiday Parade, which is scheduled for Dec. 5.

This year the parade will be broadcasted over the air and no spectators will be in attendance. The parade will be shown live across six local channels including CBS 4, 23.2.

Organizers of the parade have said they will keep all the magic of the parade present so that it transmits the same holiday spirit as previous years.

“Everybody loves a parade and the McAllen Holiday Parade, presented by H-E-B, is no different,” said McAllen Mayor Jim Darling in a release.  “Just because we can’t enjoy the parade in person, does not mean that will be any less special or beautiful.  The true meaning of Christmas is love and family and watching the McAllen Holiday Parade together with just family will make it more special. In fact, now everyone will have the best seat to enjoy the magic of the McAllen Holiday Parade.”

The release adds there will be opportunities for the community to win contests during the weeks leading up to the parade.


The McAllen Holiday Parade has been named the Best Parade in the World and the Best Parade in Texas three years in a row by international and state event industry organizations.

City of McAllen Press Release

The parade will begin on at 6 p.m. on December 5.

For the latest information on the 2020 McAllen Holiday Parade, click here.

