BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 20-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead early Monday morning after a single-vehicle crash, Brownsville police say.

At about 2 a.m. Monday, officers responded to the 3700 block of Charmaine Street in reference to the accident.

According to a report from the Brownsville Police Department, a 20-year-old man lost control of the vehicle and succumbed to his injuries.

“The male subject had no pulse as officers arrived on the scene,” the police report stated.

The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The accident is still under investigation.