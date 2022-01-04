20-year-old man dies in rollover accident, say Texas DPS

WESLACO, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash that occurred on Monday.

Texas DPS said the crash happened just before 11 p.m. on Military Road east of F.M. 1015 in Santa Maria.

Authorities said the preliminary investigation revealed a black BMW SUV, occupied by two males, was traveling westbound on Military Road at a high rate of speed.

The driver passed on a no passing zone and, failed to adjust his speed when entering a curve, said the DPS news release.

The driver lost control of the vehicle and veered off the roadway, where it rolled over. The passenger and the driver were transported to a local hospital in critical conditions.

Authorities identified the driver of the BMW as 20-year-old Francisco Izaguirre, a resident of Santa Maria. Izaguirre died from his injuries at the hospital.

DPS Troopers are further investigating this crash.