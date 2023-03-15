HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 20-year-old man was sentenced for the 2021 deadly shooting of a Harlingen High School student-athlete.

Phillip Michael Martinez was sentenced to 50 years in prison Wednesday for the murder of 17-year-old Christopher Perales, according to a news release from the Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Saenz.

The shooting occurred Oct. 6, 2021, at the Sunshine Village Apartments at 1600 Sam Houston in Harlingen. Martinez shot at three other victims as well, including Perales’ brother. He received 20 year for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for shooting the trio.

“It is very alarming that recently the majority of defendants and victims have been very young people. It is also equally disturbing that these young offenders have used hand-guns to commit their crimes,” Saenz said.

Police also arrested Deann Ruiz on charges of tampering with evidence in connection to the incident. She is scheduled to be back in court on April 4.