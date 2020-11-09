20-year-old accused of displaying knife to Trump prayer group

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—A 20-year-old was arrested on Saturday by Harlingen Police after displaying a knife to a prayer group for President Donald Trump.

According to police, a prayer group for President Trump was meeting on the grass lot in the area of North A St and West Jackson Avenue when a man began throwing eggs at the group.

The man, later identified as John Jordan Rivas, displayed a knife when asked to stop by the group.

Rivas then left the area before officers arrived, but was located and placed under arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police say that during his arrest, Rivas began to resist by stiffening his body and refusing to place his hands behind his back.

After a brief struggle, he was taken into custody without injury. Rivas was additionally charged with resisting arrest and disruption of meeting.

The brown serrated kitchen knife believed to be used by Rivas was also recovered, according to police.

Two women, later identified as Marilyn Lopez and Miliannie Ortiz-Ruiz, were also arrested for disruption of meeting, as they were with Rivas during the incident.

The women were screaming insults at the crowd of Trump supporters, according to police.

Rivas was given $33,000 bond during his arraignment, while Lopez and Ortiz-Ruiz were given a $500 PR bond.