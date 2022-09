LA FERIA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A $20 million scratch ticket was sold at a gas station in La Feria.

According to Texas Lottery, the $20 Million Supreme scratch ticket was sold at Breaktime #2 located at 204 E. Highway 83.

There are over 10 million tickets in the $20 Million Supreme.

The prize was claimed on Sept. 15, the page stated.