EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two women were arraigned Friday at the Hidalgo County Detention Center in connection to a homicide in rural Mercedes.

Rosalba Sarahi Garcia-Ruiz, 17, and Joselyn Lomelí, 18, went before Justice of the Peace Precinct 5 Place 1 Jason Peña and were formally charged with murder and tampering with evidence.

Their bonds are set at $1,100,000 respectively.

The victim, 19-year-old, Juan Ramirez, told deputies he was assaulted by multiple armed suspects during an attempted kidnapping at his residence, a news release from Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office stated.

During Ramirez’s assault, one of the male suspects fired his rifle, which struck another perpetrator.

Deputies received an alert about a man who arrived at Knapp Medical Center in Weslaco with a gunshot wound. He was identified as Carlos Garica Ruiz, 19 from Mission.

When deputies arrived at Knapp Medical Center they were advised Garcia Ruiz died from his injuries, according to the Sheriff’s Office.