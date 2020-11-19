2 hospitalized after bad drug reaction charged with Fentanyl possession

McAllen, Texas (KVEO)—Two men that were hospitalized after a bad drug reaction in a McAllen bar have been charged with possession of Fentanyl.

Victor Manuel Soto, 28, Jose Eduardo Paredes Franco, 27, Sergio Sanchez 29, and a fourth man, were hospitalized after it was reported they were doing drugs in the bathroom of a McAllen bar on Nov. 14.

Jose Eduardo Paredes Franco (Credit: Hidalgo County Jail Records)

The four men were transported to a local hospital where Sanchez died.

Soto and Franco were charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance fentanyl, a third degree felony.

Victor Manuel Soto (Credit: Hidalgo County Jail Records)

Police say a multi agency investigation still continue on the case.

Both men were given a $5,000 bond and remain in jail.

Police say the fourth man remains hospitalized.