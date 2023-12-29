McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An early morning crash in McAllen left two men dead, authorities say.

At 2:04 a.m. McAllen Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on 12th Street and W. Pecan Blvd. where a driver and passenger were found injured.

Police say the driver, identified as 22-year-old Daniel Guadalupe Saenz of McAllen, was traveling west bound on W. Pecan Blvd. and lost control before striking a pole.

Saenz and the passenger, identified as 40-year-old Nathan Gower Schwarz of Pharr, were transported to a local hospital where they died from their injuries.

Authorities say the cause of the motor vehicle accident remains under investigation.