HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two Harlingen residents were arrested Thursday after police say they received a tip about drugs in an apartment.

When officers arrived in the 1500 block of North 25th Street they say found a combination of narcotics, prescription medicine and cash.

Michael Lee Huerta, 26, and Angelita Sanchez, 25, were arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance group 1, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance penalty group 3.

Harlingen PD

Both received respective bonds of $38,000.

A search of their apartment resulted in the discovery of two large clear plastic bags of marijuana, two clear plastic baggies of cocaine, one clear plastic bag filled with crack cocaine and two plastic baggies filled with alprazolam and currency.

All items discovered were seized and taken into custody, according to Harlingen police.