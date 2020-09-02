$2.6 million announced for completion of Brownsville South Padre Island International Airport

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — Additional funding has been announced for the completion of the new Brownsville South Padre Island International Airport.

In a release, congressman Filemon Vela said the City of Brownsville would be receiving $2,656,421 in entitlement funds from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) made available through the Airport Improvement Program (AIP).

Officials say the money will be used to complete the final stage by reconstructing 20,700 square yards of the existing terminal apron pavement

“I was happy to assist the City of Brownsville in securing federal funds from the FAA,” said Congressman Filemon Vela in the release. “The City of Brownsville has worked tirelessly to ensure the completion of the improved Brownsville South Padre Island Airport. I am glad to hear that final steps will soon be completed and those traveling to and from South Texas will be able to experience this new and enhanced terminal.”

The release adds the funds are part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.