BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man is being charged with murder after a body was found on Morningside Road this past weekend.

Miguel Alfonso Ruiz was charged with murder, two counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and assault, according to Brownsville police.

On Saturday around 7 a.m. officers responded to a call of body found on the 1700 block of Morningside Road. The victim was identified as Jose Alfredo Ramirez.

Ruiz is charged with his death. Police say he had three prior warrants for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and assault. He was arrested Tuesday and take to the Brownsville City Jail

He was arraigned Wednesday morning and received a bond of $1,030,000.